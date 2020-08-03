US, Europe set bad precedent over JCPOA: Senior Pakistani politician

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Mushahid Hussain Sayed said after the US unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, the European signatories have succumbed to Washington's pressure and failed to fulfill their obligations.

“We feel that European countries have succumbed to the US pressure, we have already faced this kind of behavior by the Europeans when in 1978 Pakistan signed a civil nuclear agreement with France, but under the US pressure, the French backed out,” noted the Senator.

He said in the JCPOA, UK, France and Germany are signatories but UK and France have already backed out and we are hoping that Germany to standby, because this sets a very bad precedent that countries which are part of the international agreements cannot stick to their commitments.

“If the international treaties are undermined, because of the political reasons, while one party is adhering to that, it sets a very bad precedent,” Mushahid Hussain Sayed viewed.

**Violation of international air space by the US, illegal

Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that violations of international air space and intrusions by any of the states, whether it is the US planes or any other, it is the violation of international norms and international laws.

The Senator added already UN has declared the assassination of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani as extrajudicial, so we feel that international law, international air space and the international territories have to be respected by all countries.

The politician saif that there are attempts to pressurize Iran, Russia and other countries which are not conversant with the international norms.

**Tehran-Beijing Strategic Agreement an opportunity for regional cooperation

To a question the Senator said Iran-China Strategic Plan is a positive development and step forward. “We welcome this connectivity plan,” he said.

He added that Iran and China are under the pressure of the US and we have also faced same kind of pressure in past before.

The lawmaker expressing his views said pressure on any country is not acceptable adding that we have to strengthen the role of Pakistan in the region.

He said that once Iran-China Strategic Plan is sets off it would open unlimited possibilities, which will strengthen trilateral cooperation between Iran, Pakistan and China through pipelines, railways, ports activities and people-to-people interactions.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish