Some 1,260 foreign films due to compete in Resistance Film Festival

The applicants are from different South and Central America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Some 460 films from Asia, 280 films from Central and South America, 325 films from Europe and 90 films from Africa have applied for the festival.

India, Turkey, Spain, Brazil and Russia with 248 and 63 and 30 and 51 and 29 films respectively will have taken part in the event.

August 20 is the deadline for sending the films to the secretariat of the festival.

The Resistance Film Festival will be much different this year. Support for the government amid the pandemic plight and special programs of the event are regarded as incentives for the filmmakers applying for the festival.

