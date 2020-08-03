Eurasian states representatives to meet in Aras, Iran

Aras Free Zone is an environment ready for the bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation between Iran and Russia and the countries of the South Caucasus.

Aras Free Zone with an area of 51,000 hectares of land, relying on its fully-prepared investment infrastructure (facilities, including water, electricity, gas, and the development of connecting roads), as one of the Turkish investors said visiting the Zone, is a prepared infrastructure that any country is willing to win a significant share.

Narimani said in a meeting with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Gholamreza Ansari that the meeting aims to expand Iran's interaction and economic and trade ties with the countries of Eurasia and the Caucasus region, using the capacity of the Aras Free Zone.

Ansari said for his part that Aras Free Zone, especially Nordooz is regarded as Iran’s only gateway to Eurasia.

"Aras Free Zone plays a major role and has a good geographical situation for trade with Eurasia," Ansari said.

Noting that Armenia is the only member of the Eurasian Union that has a land border with Iran, Ansari added: "This is a very important factor that we should use this opportunity and the Armenia-Iran route as a transit road for Iranian goods."

According to Iran's Trade Development Organization, trade between Iran and Eurasia have increased by 14 percent from October 27, 2019, to June 19, 2020, compared to preceding period last year.

Trade increased despite the outbreak of the Coronavirus and the drop in the world trade.

