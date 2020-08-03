Iran exports 18,000 tons of goods to Iraq through Mehran border point

According to Mahnaz Hemmati, the head of standard organization of Ilam Province, located western Iran, one important issue in export is following the standard procedures and indexes.

Hemmati said that in the past Iranian year (ending March 19), 158,000 tons of goods were exported to Iraq from the border point.

She added that the main exported goods were construction materials (stone, iron-ore, and rebar), chemicals, and car spare parts.

Shaheed Soleimani border point, aka Mehran border point, only 230 km away from Baghdad, is the closest Iranian border point to the Iraqi capital.

