Iranian-Austrian musicians to appreciate world medical staff

Iran-Austria joint chamber of commerce is to appreciate medical staff by medium of music language.

It believes that no language is more eloquent and expressive than music for such an event.

The performance is to get underway on August 7 at 19:30 local time at Niavaran Cultural Center, Tehran.

Considerable part of its revenue will go to support anti-COVID19 campaign.

Earlier, Iranian artist Alireza Assar had a performance at home to appreciate the efforts made by medical staff.

Meanwhile, Iranian folk singer Hadi Rostami expressed readiness to hold free street concert to celebrate defeating coronavirus in Iran.

Rostami said in order to boost morale of the people, to create a happy atmosphere and to leave a long-term home quarantine behind, he will hold free street concert after uprooting coronavirus.

Eradication of coronavirus will bring a national celebration, he said.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish