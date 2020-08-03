Iranian animation wins award in Five Continents Int'l Film Festival

Speaking to IRNA, head of Iranian Youth Cinema Society office in Razavi Khorasan Vahid Seyyed Hosseini said 'I'm not Alice but here is Wonderland' narrates the story of a girl who is dealing with problems in life and finally surrenders to the birds of her painting.

He added that the 4th round of Five Continents International Film Festival was held on July 31.

The Iranian animation had earlier grabbed the best short animation award from Queen Palm International Film Festival, he noted.

It had also advanced to the 23rd Toronto International Film Festival, the 18th International Animation Festival in Serbia, Portugal International Film Festival, US International Film & Video Festival, Sixth Sense Horror Short Film Festival, Beyond Earth Film Festival and Ukraine International Film Festival.

