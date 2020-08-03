Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Aug 3

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran rejects reports on arrest of terror group’s ringleader in Tajikistan

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has categorically dismissed any speculations on the arrest of the ringleader of the US-based Tondar (Thunder) terrorist group in Tajikistan.

- Zarif says talks with UAE’s counterpart ‘substantive’

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his talks on August 2 with the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were “substantive, frank and friendly.”

- Suspected Boko Haram terrorists kill 15 in northern Cameroon

Suspected terrorists from Boko Haram killed 15 people and wounded six others in a grenade attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon on Sunday, a security source and a local official told Reuters.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- In detail: New U.S. plan to steal Syrian oil

Syria’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that an American oil company had signed an agreement with U.S.-backed Kurdish militants who control northeastern oilfields in what it described as an illegal deal aimed at "stealing” Syria’s crude.

- Yemen army downs U.S. spy drone over Jizan

The Yemeni army’s air defenses on Sunday shot down a U.S. RQ20 spy drone over Jizan region, south of Saudi Arabia, the country’s Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said.

- Alireza Beiranvand shortlisted for AFC Player of Year

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has been shortlisted for the best AFC player of the year.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Mes Rafsanjan promoted to Iran Professional League

Mes Rafsanjan football team promoted to Iran Professional League (IPL) for the first time ever on Sunday.

- Tokyo to host 3rd Iranian Film Festival

The 3rd Iranian Film Festival in Tokyo will open in Minato City on August 10 by screening “Villa Dwellers”, Monir Qeidi’s debut feature film on the Iran-Iraq 1980-1988 war.

- Zarif highlights need to update Iran-Russia deal

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that Iran and Russia should update long-term cooperation deal to a strategic level.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Taming inflation the Iran's CB way

The Central Bank of Iran says the coronavirus pandemic, deepening budget deficit and disruption in foreign trade are largely responsible for pushing up consumer prices in recent months.

- OECD: Iran's steel production capacity to rise 51% by 2022

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has predicted Iran’s nominal annual crude steelmaking capacity to reach 54.4 million tons by 2022, an increase of 51% compared to the capacity level of 36 million tons registered by the end of 2019.

- Iran's non-oil foreign trade tops $19 billion in four months

Iran’s non-oil foreign trade stood at $19.63 billion during the four months to July 21, of which exports accounted for $8.71 billion and imports constituted $10.92 billion, according to Rouhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

