Iran to sanction ex-aide to US nat'l security advisor

In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian foreign ministry underscored that the sanctions are in accordance with articles 4 and 5 of the Law on Combating Human Rights Violations and US Adventurous and Terrorist Actions in the Region, passed by the Iranian Parliament in 2017.

“In order to achieve the goals of the aforementioned law in imposing sanctions on American individuals who are actively involved in economic terrorism against the interests of the government and citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Richard Goldberg, an affiliate to the FDD and former aide to the former US national security advisor, John Bolton, will be placed under sanctions set forth in articles 6 to 8 of the said law,” the statement said.

Goldberg has recently said that even if US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could persuade Russia to extend the arms embargo on Iran as per the contents of the JCPOA, it would not be worthwhile to maintain the deal, which was achieved under the former US President Barack Obama, because it would allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons, when the deal's restrictions are removed.

