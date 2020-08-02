Zarif to Emirati counterpart: Let’s think about regional stability

Both sides discussed bilateral and regional cooperation.

They expressed readiness for developing relations in various fields and in line with mutual interests.

Reminding the sensitive situation in the region and the importance of holding talks and establishing cooperation, Zarif said that others may make use of the current situation in line with promoting instability in the region but as neighbors we should think about establishing stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Abdullah bin Zayed underlined the need for maintaining cooperation between Iran and the UAE in the region, continuation of consultations and changing challenges to opportunity.

In the meantime, Zarif in a Twitter message said: “Just had a very substantive, frank and friendly video conversation with UAE FM @ABZayed, discussing COVID as well as bilateral, regional and global situations.”

"We agreed to continue dialog on theme of hope—especially as region faces tough challenges, and tougher choices ahead," he added.

