FM Zarif terms as "productive" his talks with Russian official in Tehran

"Very productive meeting with Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian @state_duma, Leonid Stutsky," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

"Followed up on important discussions I held with Russian leaders in Moscow two weeks ago," he added.

During his meeting, Zarif described the relations between the two countries' parliaments as important on the level of strategic relations between the two countries.

Commenting on the level of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, Zarif emphasized the updating of long-term cooperation documents of the two countries to the level of strategic relations.

The main topics of discussion between Zarif and Slutsky were reviewing the bilateral, regional, and international issues.

