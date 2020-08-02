Second non-oil cargo exported from Iran's port of Sirik to Oman

Jamaleddini said that the second cargo with a capacity of 22 tons, including mineral water, nuts, and fruits in value of 15 billion rials was dispatched to Oman.

"The first cargo with a capacity of 120 tons, including mineral water and nuts, was dispatched to Oman on June 2, 2020," he recalled.

Jamaleddini reiterated that the Sirik port has many advantages, including the proximity of Sirik to the Persian Gulf countries, its strategic position, and providing livelihoods for the people of the region which can boost the people's welfare level.

Sirik with a population of 45,000 is a city which is located 60 km east of Minab and 165 km from Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormuzgan province.

