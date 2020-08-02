WHO envoys to visit western Iranian province today

Manouchehr Karami, a health official in Hamedan, told IRNA that WHO officials' visit to Hamedan and some other provinces will take place in line with International Conference on Education Research and Policy (ICERP) which manages the response to COVID-19.

Representatives of WHO and the World Bank are planned to visit some medical centers and hospitals in Hamedan for three days to review their situation in order to provide them with modern equipment [to fight the coronavirus pandemic].

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 18,040,000 people across the world and killed over 689,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is near 17,200.

