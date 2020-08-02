President Rouhani says enemy seeks to disturb Iran's decision-making system

Speaking during a meeting of the government's economic coordination headquarters, President Rouhani urged the Iranians to maintain solidarity to foil the plots hatched by the enemies.

He said that the enemies expected that Iran's economy would face uncontrollable turbulence as a result of the restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the imposition of the inhumane sanctions on the country.

President Rouhani said thanks to God the Iranian people have stood by their policy-makers who are endeavoring round-the-clock to provide the essential needs of the people despite the pressure of the sanctions.

He hailed positive steps taken to give a boost to the stock market and render loans to businesses to support the production sector.

