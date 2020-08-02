Draft Document for Cooperation, turning point for Iran-China strategic ties

The 25-year Iran-China Strategic Partnership Program will be negotiated and finalized according to the strategic needs of the two countries, said Ramezan Parvaz in regular online video conference with Iranian traders residing in China.

The participants in the video conference also discussed cooperation opportunities with China, activities of Iran’s embassy in China and The Consulate General in Shanghai, restarting Mahan Air flights, problems of Iranians in China, and consular issues.

The Head of the Iranian Expatriates Chamber of Commerce in China Hossein Nejad-Safari provided a report about the methods of pursuing resolution of the problems Iranians residing in China have during the outbreak of coronavirus.

Thanking the efforts by Iranian Embassy in China, especially Ambassador Mohammad Keshavazzadeh, Nejad-Safari hoped that the problems will be solved as soon as possible.

He also hoped that the transportation problem will be soon solved and Mahan Air’s flight will be restarted.

He added the meetings will continue to be held online until obstacles emanated from corona virus pandemic are removed.

