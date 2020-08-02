Iran to hold 3rd film festival in Japan as of August 10

Iranian cultural attache's office in Tokyo sponsored Iranian Film Week in Japan.

The three-day cultural event will be held in cooperation with municipality of Minato City in southwest of Japanese capital of Tokyo, film producers association of Japan, Farabi Cinema Foundation and Department of Iranian expatriates' affairs with Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO).

At the Iranian Film Week, seven Iranian movies subtitled in Japanese will be screened.

The movies include "Sweet Taste of Imagination," "Motherhood," "Vilaeiha," "Azar," "The Painting Pool," "So Close, So Far" and a documentary about Sacred Defense in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives during the Iraqi imposed war on Iran 1980-88.

In late July, cultural attache's office of Iran's Embassy in Tokyo said that it has worked on the translation of eight Iranian films translated into and subtitled in Japanese to entertain the audience and also be a reference for Japanese people studying and learning the Persian language.

