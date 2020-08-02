Health official dismisses foreign media hype on Iran's coronavirus statistics

Commenting on some reports made by foreign media on the COVID19 death toll in Iran, Lari said if definitions and indices are changed, all international statistics will change together and are subject to increase or decrease based on new definitions and various criteria.

If we wanted to hide the issue like many countries in Europe, statistics would be reported with delays that such thing does not take place.

Naturally, statistics are subject to fluctuation and it is common in all countries like in Europe and the US, she noted.

Lari expressed regret that some people are trying to create panic among the public based on unknown sources and speaking absurd.

She advised those media which have released false information to review reports of the death toll in the UK, especially in nursing homes or statistics related to some regional countries which have not announced 10% of death tolls either.

