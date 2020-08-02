Iran, Azerbaijan review ways to develop economic ties

Both sides discussed issues regarding the outbreak of coronavirus and stressed the importance of joint efforts for fighting COVID19 and the need for sharing experience by related bodies of Iran and Azerbaijan.

In reference to the need to remove the lockdown enforced in the aftermath of corona virus pandemic, they made it clear that there is no obstacle for economic cooperation observing health protocols.

Despite the outbreak of coronavirus, relations between two countries in commercial and transportation fields have experienced growth.

Iran-Azerbaijan common border has reopened after lifting the lockdown in the aftermath of the outbreak prompting cross-border movement of more trucks and lorries.

Vaezi and Mustafayev also discussed finalizing North-South international corridor.

They underlined the strategic importance of the North-South transport corridor.

Iranian and Azeri officials called for enhanced cooperation in economic, industrial and transit fields.

