Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Aug 2

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran hopes inter-Afghan talks will lead to peace

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran hoped that the inter-Afghan talks with the centrality of the Afghan government and presence of all political groups will lead to peace.

- Iran blasts Washington’s support for US-based terror groups

The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized US regime’s hypocrisy regarding the Iranian nation saying the US claims to support the Iranians and at the same time shelters “known terrorists who have Iranians’ blood on their hands.”

- President: Iran-Iraq deep bonds guarantee implementation of agreements

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described deep relations between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Iraq as supporting implementation of the agreements between the two countries in various fields.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Ringleader of U.S.-based terrorists captured

Iran said Saturday it has arrested the head of a U.S.-based "terrorist group” accused of being behind a deadly 2008 bombing in the southern city of Shiraz and of other abortive attacks.

- U.S. only concerned about looting Iraqi oil: PMU

An official from Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces or Hashd al-Sha’abi says Washington only seeks to loot the Arab country’s crude oil, stressing that U.S. officials are unconcerned about the Iraqi nation and their woes.

- Iran’s Hadipour secures position in World Taekwondo Ranking

Head of Gilan taekwondo committee Mohsen Setorgi said on Saturday that Armin Hadipour has secured his 5th position in the recent World Taekwondo ranking list.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Bride of Fire” director Khosro Sinai dies from coronavirus

Khosro Sinai, director of acclaimed Iranian drama “Bride of Fire” and several documentary films, succumbed in his battle with COVID-19 and died at Tehran’s Amir Alam Hospital on Saturday. He was 79.

- IPL: 10-man Esteghlal beat Sepahan

Esteghlal football team earned a valuable victory over Sepahan and moved closer to a place in the next year’s AFC Champions League.

- Top MP urges firm action in case of arms embargo extension

A ranking MP has urged the Rouhani administration not to falter if the UN arms embargo on Iran is extended.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran to enforce strict Covid-19 guidelines

Iran is to implement stringent coronavirus-related health protocols in the midst of a second wave that has infected over 70,000 in the past month.

- Iran's Q1 rail passenger traffic decreases by 84 percent

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to the Iranian rail sector.

- Central Bank of Iran reviews Q1 foreign trade

During the first quarter of the current year (March 20—June 20), Iran’s foreign trade was at its lowest level in the month ending April 19 and at its peak in the month ending May 20, Otaghiranonline.ir reported citing data by the Central Bank of Iran.

