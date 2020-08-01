FM Zarif: Terrorists promote hatred from their safe havens in US, Europe

"The west must cease financing and harboring terrorists," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account last on Saturday.

"From their safe havens in US and Europe, they promote hatred, agitate & organize murder & mayhem, and shamelessly claim responsibility for the murder of innocent Iranian civilians," he noted.

"Smokescreens can’t obscure this hypocrisy," he noted.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the US must be accountable for supporting terrorist groups that are directing sabotage and terrorist operations against the Iranian people from the United States and shed the blood of Iranian citizens.

Expressing gratitude to Iran’s Intelligence Ministry for arresting the head of a terrorist and sabotage group, Mousavi said that the US regime introduces itself alongside the Iranian people while this regime has responsibility for several terrorist operations inside Iran in various ways against Iranian people.

Complaining over the US government, he said that the US should be responsible for supporting this terrorist group and criminals from inside the United States who lead sabotage, armed and terrorist operations against the Iranian people and shed the blood of Iranian citizens.

Sharmahd, who guided the armed and sabotage acts against Iran from the US, was arrested in complicated operations by the Iranian security forces and is now in the hands of the country’s intelligence ministry, a statement by the ministry said.

Tondar, or the Kingdom Assembly of Iran, also known as Soldiers of the Kingdom Assembly of Iran, is an armed terrorist royalist group seeking to overthrow the ruling government and restore the monarchy in Iran.

Tondar claimed responsibility for the 2008 Shiraz explosion at the Hosseynieh Seyed al-Shohada in which 14 people, including children, were killed and 215 others were injured.

