Parliament speaker: Iran ready to develop parliamentary cooperation with Russia

Qalibaf made the remarks Saturday in a meeting with Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky.

Referring to strategic agreements between Iran and Russia and describing the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as turning point, he stressed the importance of boosting all-out cooperation between two countries in economic, political and cultural fields

Iran and Russia enjoy joint opportunities which can be used in line with both nations’ interest.

Underlining the importance of materializing strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia, he said both countries are expected to pay more attention to all dimensions of relations namely in economic and trade fields.

Qalibaf hailed Iran-Russia cooperation in fighting terrorism in Syria, saying security cooperation can be used as a pattern for reinforcing joint cooperation in other fields.

Slutsky, for his part, congratulated Qalibaf on his election.

He said by maintaining cooperation among Iranian and Russian expert parliamentary committees, "we can hold joint meeting on political, energy and economic fields".

In fact both parliaments can help draw national projects and strategic cooperation, Slutsky added.

He emphasized increasing Iran-Russia cooperation in Caspian Sea.

Slutsky invited Qalibaf to visit Russia.

