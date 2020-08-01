Rouhani: Iran-Iraq deep relations guarantee implementation of agreements

Speaking in a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, President Rouhani congratulated him on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha and termed the Iraqi PM’s recent trip to Tehran as constructive.

The trip and the agreements made by both sides will create positive developments in relations between two countries, he added.

Thanks to strong willingness and serious determination of Iranian and Iraqi officials, both sides will be able to solve all difficulties and problems in the way of promoting bilateral ties.

"In addition to his talks with me and first vice president, you (Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi) had successful meetings with Iranian ministers," Rouhani said in his phone talk with Al-Kadhimi.

Iran hails Iraq’s significant role in sensitive regional situation, Iranian president said, adding that Iran is determined to establish complete stability in the region and is complying with its commitments in this regard.

Unfortunately, the US shows false message by trying to promote new conspiracy against Iran and attacking Iranian passenger plane, president Rouhani reiterated.

Serious and friendly cooperation between Iranian and Iraqi officials can promote relations to a good level.

Meanwhile, Al-Kadhimi congratulated Rouhani and Iranian people on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, saying definitely under the shadow of serious and friendly cooperation between officials, "we can develop relations and establish a new era of cooperation and constructive and positive interactions between Iran and Iraq".

He added that immediately after his trip to Iran, committees have been formed for activating agreements and implementing joint projects.

Iraqi officials are determined to remove all problems in developing toes with Iran, Al-Kadhimi said, adding that we are eager to launch Iran-Iraq railway project as soon as possible

He went on to say that deescalating tensions and increasing stability in the region is Iraq’s principled policy.

"We are after playing positive role in this regard and with cooperation of our Iranian brothers," he stated.

