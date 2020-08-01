Iran's envoy, Bosnia mayor discuss urban development diplomacy

Skaka appreciated the efforts of the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to improve cooperation between the two countries' capitals and also in establishing relations between Tehran and Sarajevo municipality.

He said that cooperation between Tehran and Sarajevo is currently at a very good level and the officials of the two municipalities are talking on various issues.

He added that "the sisterhood agreement between Sarajevo and Tehran and also trips that I have had to Iran has been a sign of the promotion of urban diplomacy between Tehran and Sarajevo in recent years, which I would like to appreciate the effective role of the Iranian ambassador in conducting necessary coordination and following up."

Heidari said that a lot of historical and cultural commonalities between the two nations and the interest shown by the people of the two countries alongside the political will of the two governments to promote cooperation in recent years has created an opportunity to pave the way for more active urban diplomacy between Tehran and Sarajevo.

"I witnessed the constant cooperation of Sarajevo Municipality with the Iranian embassy and institutions to hold various cultural events and one of the most commendable initiatives of lighting the building of Sarajevo City Hall with the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran was a sign of solidarity with the Iranian nation in the fight against coronavirus which was done at the same time as Nowruz," he added.

