Ivory Coast's news agency calls for further cooperation with IRNA

In the meeting with Kourosh Majidi, Oumou Barry Sana called for more cooperation between IRNA and AIP.

According to AIP, Majidi said in the meeting on Monday, “I will try to develop the relations between the two press agencies (AIP and IRNA) and coordinate a trip for you and two of your collaborators in Iran and also ensure that a delegation at the level of the Iranian press agency can visit the Ivory Coast.”

On 16 January 2017, IRNA and AIP signed agreement for news cooperation. Mohammad Khoddadi, then the managing director of IRNA, proposed that IRNA would serve as a bridge to introduce the AIP to the Asian and European news agencies, with which IRNA has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Khoddadi and Ms. Barry Sana, signing an accord in Tehran, Jan 2017

Khoddadi said the AIP will in turn introduce IRNA English, French and Arabic wires to the African media. Ms. Barry Sana welcomed Khoddadi's idea.

In the recent years, expansion of media, cultural, academic, and art relations, as well as increase of economic and political relations, have been put on the agenda of the two countries.

