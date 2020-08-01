IRGC’s drill in Persian Gulf serious warning to enemies: Russian expert

Anatoly Tsyganok said that the maneuver showed Iran’s power in the sea and air, adding that of course, Iran has repeatedly announced that it is not looking for any disputes and tensions in the region, but it keeps militarily alert and ready to react to any aggression.

Prophet Mohammad 14 drills were carried out in the Persian Gulf by the IRGC last week, which was highly successful.

Tsyganok said that the drills once again showed Iran quick marine units and long-range missiles.

He said that with such military forces Iran has, no country will dare to attack it because they will have to retreat with heavy casualties.

Referring to Iran’s reaction to Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani by the US Army in Baghdad last January, he said that Iran targeted the US air base in Iraq; though hidden in deep subterranean shelters, more than 100 US soldiers were injured, which shows the destruction power of Iranian made weaponry.

The head of the Russian Center for Political-Military Studies said that the Iranian ballistic missiles that were launched from underground platforms will be very dangerous and surprising for anyone that may invade Iran.

After this power show, when US officials want to threaten Iran, they will remember the missiles, so their threats are void; if fact, the US will not dare to attack, he said, adding that the US just attacks countries with a weak military force.

Saying that Iraq and Libya had become weak by international sanctions over years, Tsyganok said that Iran is not like that; Iran has equipped its military with advanced weaponry so that they will be able to defend their country and guarantee its security.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish