Iran, Brazil expand ties to handle plight of coronavirus

According to Iran Embassy in Brazil, the two officials emphasized the need of expanding ties in all fields, as well as the interaction of the parliaments in the field of promotion and diversification of economic ties.

Gharibi expressed Iran’s readiness for expansion and diversification of economic ties with Brazil, stressing the need for utilization of all capacities to compensate for the losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Referring to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on reducing the volume of trade between the two countries over the past several months, the Iranian Ambassador said that there are various ways to overcome the existing obstacles.

The Speaker of the Brazilian Parliament referred to the heavy damages by the coronavirus on Brazil’s economy, noting that creating job opportunities is high on the country’s agenda, hence, cooperation with Iran would pave the way to some extent in this regard.

