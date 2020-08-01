Rouhani reaffirms mandatory protective health protocols until vaccine available

Those provinces which had already been in difficult conditions passed the coronavirus peak today, President Rouhani said at the anti-coronavirus headquarters meeting in Tehran.

At his remarks, the president appreciated the nation for cooperating with the government and the health officials in the fight against the COVID-19.

He hoped the country would reach line of stability after following the mandatory health protocols and regulations.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 17,755,000 people across the world and killed over 682,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is over 16,700.

About regulations to be followed during Muharram to mourn for martyrdom of Imam Hussein- the third Imam of Shia Muslims, the president said that mourning ceremony will not be held as per the guidelines of provided by Headquarters in Charge of Campaign against COVID-19 Pandemic and that the organizers of such congregation should be held accountable.

"Strategy for fighting the pandemic has not changed."

State bodies and companies are following 80 percent of health protocols, the president stated.

Meanwhile, on the screening through cell phone, the president said its implementation will not be difficult if the Ministry of Health and Medical Education sees it as appropriate.

He further noted that health protocols for Muharram will be announced within next few days.

In late June, Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki announced that Iran has taken effective steps to produce coronavirus vaccine.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish