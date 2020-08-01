President Rouhani congratulates Swiss National Day

I believe that the friendly and historic relations between Iran and Switzerland will develop by taking advantage of various capacities and in the framework of the road map of relations, the message reads.

The Swiss National Day is set on 1 August. Although the founding of the Swiss Confederacy was first celebrated on this date in 1891 and annually since 1899, it has only been an official holiday since 1994.

He also referred to the occasion of the establishment of the 100th anniversary of Iran-Switzerland diplomat relations.

Rouhani wished success for Simonetta Sommaruga and good health and prosperity for Swiss people and government.

