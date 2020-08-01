Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Aug 1

** IRAN DAILY

- Ayatollah Khamenei: Sanctions failed; no talks with US

Iran will not open talks with the United States that will only benefit Donald Trump, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Friday, stressing that the US president's sanctions policy has failed.

- Iran urges need to boost bilateral cooperation with Iraq

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran in a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih on July 31 stressed the need for upgrading Tehran-Baghdad relations and cooperation as well as speeding up the implementation of previously signed agreements.

- Iran determined to expand all-out, cordial cooperation with Turkey

President Hassan Rouhani stressed in a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 31 that Iran is firm to promote all-out and friendly ties and cooperation with Turkey.

- Thousands of Yemeni patients at risk of death

The Yemeni health minister has warned that thousands of patients in the country are at serious risk of losing their lives as a result of the ongoing Saudi-led blockade and a decision by international humanitarian organizations to leave the war-torn country.

- Iran futsal remains unchanged in world futsal ranking

The Iranian national futsal team remained unchanged in the world futsal ranking in the latest Futsal World Ranking released on Thursday.

- Zandi appointed Dynamo Dresden assistant

Ex-Iran national football team midfielder Ferydoon Zandi has been appointed as assistant of Bundesliga 3 side SG Dynamo Dresden.

- Celluloid Dreams handles global sales for “Sun Children”

Celluloid Dreams, a major French film production and distribution company, is handling international sales for Iranian director Majid Majidi’s drama “Sun Children”, Variety announced last week.

- Top MP rejects claims of missile attack on Natanz nuclear facility

Mojtaba Zolnour, the head of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has rejected claims of missile or drone attacks on the Natanz nuclear facility.

- Iran virus infections cross 300,000 mark

Iran’s Covid-19 tally rose past the 300,000 threshold on Friday, as its national taskforce began to broaden the scope of lockdown measures in its worst-hit regions.

- Impact of Fiat money

Expansion of monetary growth has again been blamed on the Central Bank of Iran’s obligation to purchase forex from the National Development Fund of Iran and settle the payment in rials, an “ill-advised method” the CBI governor says is tantamount to over borrowing from the bank at a time when NDFI currency resources at best are inaccessible.

- Central Bank of Iran reviews Tehran's housing market

A total of 14,047 homes were sold in the capital during the fourth month of the current fiscal year (June 21-July 21), registering a 30.3% rise compared with the preceding month.

