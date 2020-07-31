Aug 1, 2020, 1:25 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83891785
0 Persons

Tags

Iraqi president congratulates Rouhani on Eid- al-Adha

Iraqi president congratulates Rouhani on Eid- al-Adha

Tehran, Aug 1, IRNA – Iraqi President Barham Salih in separate phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and other Muslim states' presidents congratulated them on Eid al-Adha.

During the phone calls, Salih also discussed ways to develop relations between Iraq and friendly and brotherly countries, as well as the importance of promoting security in the region, and the need for cooperation for prosperity and progress of all nations.

He also stressed the need to respect the territorial sovereignty and security of countries in line with interests of countries and regional stability.

The leaders also discussed ways to work together to fight coronavirus and prevent the consequences of the viral spread.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 14 =