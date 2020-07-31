Second round of Iran-Ukraine plane crash talks to be held in October

Iranian delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand, traveled to Kiev on July 30 to discuss the various aspects of plane crash.

Baharvand sat down for talks with Ukrainian foreign minister and his deputy during his visit to the country.

During the meeting of visiting Iranian delegation with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin and the Ukrainian expert delegation, various technical and legal aspects of the incident were examined and it was also agreed to continue cooperation between the two countries on the same issue.

The appointment of expert groups and the timing of the second round of talks in Tehran in October were among the most important agreements reached during the first round of talks.

During the meeting with the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, the two sides stressed the need to maintain bilateral relations, and settlement of the issue of plane crash quickly.

Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 bound for Kiev crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport in January, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

