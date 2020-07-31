Rouhani stresses implementation of Tehran-Baku agreements

In a telephone conversation with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev late on Friday, he congratulated the Azeri government and nation on Eid al-Adha, hoping that all the Muslims around the world would enjoy the blessings of the feast as a manifestation of unity among the Muslims.

Referring to good cooperation between the two countries and officials' efforts to accelerate agreements, President Rouhani said that promoting all-out ties with Azerbaijan is significant for Iran.

He also hailed Iran's successes in fighting coronavirus, saying that his country is ready to share experiences with Azerbaijan in the field.

Iranian president stressed the need for conducting trade exchanges while observing health protocols.

Aliyev, for his part, congratulated the Iranian nation and government on Eid al-Adha, saying that certainly, Iran and Azerbaijan Republic will take steps in line with developing bilateral relations.

"Rasht-Astara railway project is very important for Azerbaijan and we will do our best to remove the obstacles and complete this project as soon as possible," he said.

