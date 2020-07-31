COVID-19 kills 197 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The spokeswoman said that, with the 197 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 16,766.

Some 2,674 new cases of infection to COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,523 of whom have been hospitalized, Lari said.

She said that a total of 304,204 Iranians have been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 263,519 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,021 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

