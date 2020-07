The competitions were hosted by Turkey on July 25.

Some 234 students from 60 world countries competed in the event to test their knowledge of chemistry.

The competitions were held online because of the restrictions imposed due to the global spread of COVID-19.

The Iranian students had also gained one gold medal, two silvers and a bronze one in the previous edition of the event in France last year.

