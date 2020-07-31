Iran will let no aggressors to approach its borders: Spox

Addressing a news meeting in Anzali Free Zone on Thursday, he said that Iran as a regional power is always worried about regional calm and stability, adding that the security of the region can only be achieved with the convergence of the countries in it, which, of course, is not to the liking of the trans-regional powers that have entered it.

Iran favors detent and removing misunderstandings with all the countries, especially Muslim states, Mousavi said, noting, "We believe that the gaps created by the differences are being exploited by the enemies, including Israel."

Today, unity is a strategic issue for Iran which has always extended the hand of friendship to all regional states and certainly, if the countries of the region want stability, prosperity and peace in the region, they will not find a better friend than Iran, the diplomat said.

He stressed that differences between the countries, especially the northern countries of Iran, should be resolved within the framework of respect for territorial integrity and international law and through peaceful means, adding that Iran wants peace, stability and tranquility for all countries in the region and considers it in the interest of all.

Iran believes in a balanced attitude towards all countries and geographical areas, he said, reiterating that the Islamic Republic of Iran has tried to have a balanced policy with countries and pursues its interests with this view.

Elsewhere in his speech, he referred to what has been established as an interaction and financial transfer within the framework of the Iran-Switzerland financial channel for the transfer of humanitarian items to Iran, saying, "It is a facility that a number of companies and countries have installed to deliver some humanitarian items, especially medicine, to our country, and although we consider it a small step, we welcome it."

Based on the JCPOA, Europeans were committed to continuing their relations with the Islamic Republic by facilitating and removing obstacles, Mousavi said, noting that Iran tried to strike a balance by taking five steps in the UN Security Council, and if the European countries return to their commitments, Iran will continue its relations with them.

"The Americans pursued a policy of maximum pressure on the Iran, which today has turned into a policy of 'super pressure', but it has got accustomed to these pressures, and the strategy of our holy ruling establishment against it, maximum resistance with reliance on the vast domestic resources and friends. Is in the region and the world and is trying to defeat the plan of America with this strategy," Mousavi said.

Noting that South Korea is rationally and legally obliged to pay Iran's debts, he said that the Koreans have no right to trample upon the rights of the Iranian people because of the third government's pressure.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish