Rouhani congratulates Muslim states' leaders on Eid al-Adha

In his messages, Rouhani hoped that the leaders of Islamic countries, in the light of willingness and joint efforts, will be able to bring about growing unity and integrity in the Islamic world, and by taking appropriate measures, they will eradicate the COVID-9 that is afflicting humanity today.

Eid al-Adha is the manifestation of submission to the command of God and His vast grace and mercy and the highest and purest degree of obedience and servitude to the Creator, he said.

President Rouhani also expressed hope that all Muslims in the world, thanks to the blessings of this auspicious festival, and by relying on the lofty teachings of Islam, will be able to walk on the path of affinity to God.

Eid al-Adha also called the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year (the other being Eid al-Fitr).

It honors the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. Before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish