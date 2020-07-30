Pres. Rouhani says Iran feels no limits to promote ties with Qatar

Speaking in a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, President Rouhani said that the two countries enjoy cordial relations with each other.

Rouhani congratulated the Qatari Emir on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

He expressed hope that the two countries will witness further enhanced economic relations in the light of efforts made within the framework of the joint economic commission which he hoped will convene again soon after the eradication of the coronavirus disease.

The Iranian president underlined the need to give a boost to relations between the two neighboring countries considering the dire situation of the region.

Regional security and stability is only achievable within the framework of regional cooperation, President Rouhani said.

The Emir of Qatar, for his part, congratulated President Rouhani on Eid al-Adha, expressing hope that the auspicious occasion will be full of blessing for all the Muslim nations.

He said that Qatar attaches special significance to promotion of relations with Iran and looks forward to more enhanced ties with the country.

