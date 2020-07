During the meeting, the Iranian ambassador said that Iran will always stand by the Lebanese government and nation.

Firouznia also voiced Tehran’s support for Beirut against the threats and aggressions by the Zionist regime.

The Lebanese prime minister, for his part, appreciated Iran’s support for Lebanon.

Diab said that enhancement of ties between Iran and Lebanon is top priority of his country.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish