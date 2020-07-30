Jul 30, 2020, 8:03 PM
Iran Veep congratulates Islamic counterparts on Eid al-Adha

Tehran, July 30, IRNA – Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, in different messages on Thursday, congratulated his Islamic counterparts on Eid al-Adha.

Jahangiri said that Eid al-Adha is a manifestation of the pure obedience in the face of the divine command of the Almighty God.

He wished prosperity for the Muslim nations on this auspicious occasion.

He also expressed hope that the Muslim countries will witness solidarity, peace and tranquility in the light of efforts made by all the Muslim governments and academics, while they successfully contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).  

