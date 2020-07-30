Iranian speaker congratulates Muslim counterparts on Eid al-Adha

In his message, Qalibaf deferred to restrictions this year for Muslims due to COVID19 outbreak to perform their annual Hajj pilgrimage in the usual manner as previous years, the Islamic parliaments should focus on unity and solidarity to ensure the health, security and welfare of the Great Muslim Ummah.

The Iranian speaker warned that the Zionist regime is taking advantage from current condition of the world which is grappling with the coronavirus to occupy other parts of the historical and divine land of Palestine.

He urged Muslim countries to voice support for the cause of Palestine more than ever.

Qalibaf wished success and prosperity for parliament members in Islamic countries as well as the whole Muslim nations on this auspicious occasion.

