Zarif urges global community to sacrifice what some sadly are willing to kill

"As we mark #EidAlAdha (Feast of the Sacrifice), let us all pray and commit ourselves to sacrifice what some—sadly—are willing to kill for: short-sighted, zero-sum and selfish interests," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

"Our #Ummah and our global community require this paradigm shift for survival," he added.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated worldwide by Muslim community to commemorate the total submission of prophet Ibrahim to God's will for sacrificing his son, Ismail.

The festival is marked by collective prayers and donating meat, particularly to the needy people.

9376**1424

