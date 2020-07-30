COVID-19 kills 226 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The spokeswoman said that, with the 226 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 16,569.

Some 2,621 new cases of infection to COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,588 of whom have been hospitalized, Lari said.

She said that a total of 301,530 Iranians have been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 261,200 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,041 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish