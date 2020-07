Qiang and his delegation visited hand-woven Iranian carpets and Turquoise Inlaying (Firuzehkubi in Persian).

During his visit, Qiang praised the luxurious hand-made Iranian carpets which are well-known around the world, especially in China.

Carpet weaving is a well-known Iranian art worldwide and is also very popular in different Iranian cities.

