Supreme Leader to talk to people live on Eid al-Adha day

The Leader's speech will be broadcast live at 11:30 hours local time via national TV channels and website of the Supreme Leader.
Eid-al-Adha is the Muslims' feast of sacrifice and worship.
Tehran, July 30, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to talk to the Iranian people through a live TV speech on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Friday (July 31).
