Jul 30, 2020, 10:19 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 83890501
0 Persons

Tags

Supreme Leader to talk to people live on Eid al-Adha day

Supreme Leader to talk to people live on Eid al-Adha day

Tehran, July 30, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to talk to the Iranian people through a live TV speech on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Friday (July 31).

The Leader's speech will be broadcast live at 11:30 hours local time via national TV channels and website of the Supreme Leader.

Eid-al-Adha is the Muslims' feast of sacrifice and worship.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 0 =