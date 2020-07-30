Eighth Iranian film translated into Japanese

Cultural attache's office of Iran's Embassy in Japan has worked on the translation of the film.

Azar, which is the eighth Iranian movie translated into Japanese, was subtitled to entertain the audience and also be a source for Japanese people who are learning the Persian language.

Azar is to be screened in Japan during the third Iran's Cultural Week to be held soon.

Six Iranian movies named Bodyguard, Sweet Taste of Imagination, Motherhood, The Painting Pool, Crazy Rook, So Close, So Far, and a documentary have already been translated into Japanese.

