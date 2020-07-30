No restrictions for ships to dock at Iran's Chabahar Port

Director-General of Ports and Maritime Organization of the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan Behrooz Aqaei made the remarks in an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Sometimes, seven ships carrying fundamental goods for the country berth simultaneously at Chabahar Port, Aqaei said.

After reaching the capacity of loading and unloading annual 8.5 million tons [of cargoes] at Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar, a great step has been taken to facilitate trade among Central Asian countries and between eastern Iranian neighbor of Afghanistan and South and Southeast Asian states, the official added.

Chabahar enjoying the most modern equipment plays an important role in unloading and transporting goods, Aqaei stressed.

Having joint borders with the two neighboring countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Chabahar can be a route to join Indian Ocean and Africa to Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said about strategic Iranian port in May.

