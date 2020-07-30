Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 30

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: Western civilization deep in moral, social crisis

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday issued a message on the occasion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in which he denounced Western civilization and the falsehood of its political and economic philosophy.

- Iran waiting for ‘tangible’ action by South Korea on frozen assets: FM spokesman

Spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seyyed Abbas Mousavi urged South Korea to meet its financial commitments due to unfreezing Tehran’s oil money.

- Afghanistan receives Iran's medical aid

Iranian Ambassador in Kabul Bahador Aminian handed over a shipment of medical assistance of Iran to Afghanistan's Ministry of Health on July 29.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader slams U.S. as root cause of insecurity in West Asia

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Americans’ presence in West Asia is the root cause of insecurity in the region, underlining the need for unity among Muslims in the face of the U.S. and the Zionist regime.

- Muslims begin downsized Hajj pilgrimage amid pandemic

The annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca - has begun, but under dramatically different circumstances due to the coronavirus outbreak.

- Ajax lead PSV in race to sign Jahanbakhsh

Ajax have reportedly made contact with Brighton’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh as the winger looks set to move on from a disappointing two-year spell with the Seagulls.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- National library purchases rare Shahnameh manuscript

The National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) has recently purchased a rare manuscript copy of Persian poet Ferdowsi’s epic masterpiece Shahnameh that is considered the most unabridged and perfect version ever found.

- FFIRI’s presidential elections to be held late November

Presidential elections of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) will be held in late November, according to the acting president of the football federation, Haydar Baharvand.

- IRGC releases ‘high resolution’ images of U.S. military base in Qatar

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force released on Wednesday “high resolution” images of a U.S. military base in Qatar captured by its newly-launched satellite, Nour-1.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran blue chips skid

Tehran stocks took a drubbing unseen since May 26 at the close of trading week on Wednesday after sell-off in blue chips deepened.

- Iran: Bonds worth $191m sold

The government sold 44 trillion rials ($191 million) in bonds at the weekly auction on Tuesday. So far it has generated 464 trillion rials ($2 billion) in nine auctions that have been set up to help plug budget deficits.

- Tehran housing dynamics

The Planning and Housing Economy Office of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development has released a report on Tehran's housing market in the fourth month of the current Iranian year (June 21-July 21).

