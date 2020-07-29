Jul 30, 2020, 1:39 AM
Lifting Iran's arms embargo one of JCPOA's most important commitments: Vaezi

Tehran, July 30, IRNA – Head of Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi said in a twitter late on Wednesday that lifting Iran's arms embargo is one of JCPOA's most important commitments, and the deal would not continue without it.

Recent moves by the US officials to impose their will on members of the Security Council violate not only the most basic rules of the international community, but also is an insult to the independence of their vote and political will, he said.

Earlier, Vaezi had slammed the US recent threatening of Iranian passenger plane, saying that these irrational and very ridiculous actions of a country that claims to be a superpower are a sign of extreme weakness and desperation towards the Iranian nation.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday at the end of a Cabinet session, he added that appropriate legal and political measures against the Americans' perilous move are being taken by the country's relevant institutions in the international forums.

