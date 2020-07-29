US recent moves, hostilities out of desperation: Official

Talking to reporters on Wednesday at the end of a Cabinet session, he added that appropriate legal and political measures against the Americans' perilous move are being taken by the relevant institutions at the international bodies.

The US government is currently facing many problems. The Islamic Republic is affected by the death of even one person anywhere in the world, but the US government, with 150,000 casualties due to coronavirus, has turned out to be inefficient in the face of the disease despite the considerable facilities it owns, Vaezi said.

The US' plan was based on the fact that due to the heavy economic and political pressures, the Iranian nation will finally fall to its knees in three months, but today, despite all difficulties and problems caused by the sanctions and all-round pressure from the country, through the admirable solidarity of the people and, of course, the government, all its efforts and measures have failed, Vaezi said.

