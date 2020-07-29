Iran waiting for tangible actions by S. Korea: Spox

He made the remarks while talking to IRNA and in reaction to a South Korean Yonhap news agency claim on videoconference talks between the Iranian and South Korean officials on buying medicine and medical equipment, adding, "We have heard enough promises from South Korea and now we are waiting for tangible moves."

No one in Iran is waiting for a shipment of half a million or two million dollars, he said, hoping that Korean authorities would remember the amount of financial resources of the Iranian people in that country and lack of any legal ban on trade with Iran.

Following South Korea's illegal obstacles to prevent Iran's access to its funds in Korean banks, Iran's Foreign Ministry has said that there are no sanctions and no legal basis for doing so, and the South Korean side's conduct violates the principles of friendly relations and legal basis of cooperation among the countries.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish