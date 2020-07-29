Iran envoy criticizes British lawmaker’s anti-Iran position

“The level of hatred that MP Tom Tugendhat has manifested towards Iran is beyond imagination,” Baeidinejad wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“He never stops attacking Iran and has deep misconception regarding Iran’s regional policies, which possibly was generated from his earlier association in the army in Afghanistan and Iraq,” he added.

“His close work with anti-Iran circles in US congress and friendship with opposition lobbies like Alinejad and MEK members have all reinforced his illusion about realities in Iran,” Iranian diplomat said in a separate message.

“To his disappointment, his radical positions has gained no support from the House and the UK government,” he noted.

Tom Tugendhat has recently in a letter to UK’s Deputy Foreign Minister James Cleverly called for sanctioning Iranian officials.

He also criticized that no IRGC official had been included in the UK’s new sanctions list.

Tugendhat accused Iranian official of violating human rights.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish